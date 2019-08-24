Maharashtra: Building collapses in Bhiwandi, 3 injured

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): Three people sustained injuries after a four-storey building collapsed in Shanti Nagar area of Bhiwandi city near Mumbai in the wee hours of Saturday.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) was immediately pressed into action which rescued three people from the debris and shifted them to a nearby hospital.

At least 15 people are still feared trapped in the debris. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Rescue operations underway. More details in this regard are awaited. (ANI)