Maharashtra: Case registered against Dhule factory management

Dhule (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 1 (ANI): A case was registered on Sunday against the management of the chemical factory here where a massive fire broke out after an explosion on Saturday.



Cabinet Minister for Water Resources and Medical Education Girish Mahajan told ANI: "An investigation panel has been set up to look into the incident. According to the latest information, 13 workers died in the incident and 50 others were injured."

"The government has announced to give an exgratia of Rs 5 lakh to the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the family of injured workers," he said.

"There have been reports that a few people are missing. We have formed teams to carry out the search operation," added Mahajan. (ANI)

