Maharashtra: Chemical leak reported from ONGC plant in Navi Mumbai

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 25 (ANI): A chemical leakage was reported from an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) plant in Uran, here on Wednesday morning after which panic was caused in the nearby villages.

The fire tenders were rushed to the spot as part of the precautionary measure.

"#ONGC Senior officers are present in the Uran plant. Interaction with the local villagers and administration is on to dispel the panic caused by hydrocarbon smell in the vicinity, which is spread due to heavy rains. @CMD_ONGC @pallab_ongc," ONGC tweeted.



Earlier, ONGC from the social media platform had informed that smell of hydrocarbon was felt early morning.

"At #ONGC Uran plant smell of hydrocarbon felt early Morning which was spread due to incessant rains. There is no leakage. All precautionary measures in place. The plant is running normal. There is nothing to panic. @CMD_ONGC @pallab_ongc," the organisation tweeted.

The police said that the situation is under control now.

More details awaited. (ANI)

