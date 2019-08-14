Maharashtra: CM reviews preparedness for Ganesh Chaturthi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] August 14 (ANI): Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis reviewed preparedness for the upcoming Ganesh Festival in the state with senior police, civic officials and various Ganesh Mandals in a meeting here on Wednesday.

BJP leader Vinod Tawde, Vandre West MLA Ashish Shelar and Minister of State for Home Ranjeet Patil were present during the discussions.



The Hindu festival, which is dedicated to the Lord of new beginnings, Ganesha, is marked with the installation of the deity's idol at home and at elaborate pandals. The 10-day festival ends with the final immersion - also called the Visarjan - of Lord Ganesha's idol.

Ganesh Chaturthi will be celebrated on September 2 this year. (ANI)

