Maharashtra: Fadnavis calls meeting to discuss losses occurred to farmers following unseasonal rains

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 2 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has called a meeting of sub-committee of Cabinet on Saturday, to take stock of the losses occurred to farmers following unseasonal rains.

Yesterday, he chaired a meeting of district collectors to take stock of the situation in the areas affected by unseasonal rains and issued directions for rapid relief work.

The Chief Minister also noted that the recent unseasonal rains have destroyed the harvested crops across the state and the farmers have suffered heavy losses due to the same."Maharashtra has witnessed unseasonal and unprecedented rains recently, due to which the farmers have suffered a huge loss across the state. I held a meeting today with the district collectors and the officers of the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) to discuss this issue," Fadnavis had told ANI.He also stated that government machinery will be deployed to evaluate the extent of damages."We are preparing the records to give compensation to the farmers. We have also sensitised insurance companies. The insurance companies would not be able to reach so many places hence the government machinery will be deployed for evaluating the extent of damage," he added.Fadnavis further asserted that the concerned authorities and administrative officials have been directed to access the situation in different affected parts of the state."In case the government authorities are unable to reach the affected villages on time, the villagers can upload the photograph of the affected areas and that would be taken as proof to help the affected farmers. We will also seek help from the central government," the Chief Minister said.He had also stated that four big cyclones have hit the state in the past four months."Due to Kyarr cyclone, Maharashtra witnessed heavy rains in the last two weeks of October. The harvested crops have been destroyed largely. Lakhs of hectares of farmlands have been destroyed in 335 tehsils here," he added.Fadnavis also stated that a meeting of cabinet sub-committee will be called tomorrow to discuss the prevailing problem and ensure rapid relief to affected farmers. (ANI)