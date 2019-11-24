Maharashtra: Floor test will make clear with whom are NCP MLAs, says Independent legislator Kore

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Independent MLA Vinayak Kore, who has extended support to the BJP, met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar here on Sunday and said that the floor test will make clear the stand of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs.

"We can see that two factions have cropped up within the NCP. We will get to know through the floor test who has the bigger faction. How many people are with Ajit Dada (Ajit Pawar) and how many with Pawar Sa'ab," Kore told reporters.Earlier, Ajit said the BJP-NCP alliance will provide a stable government in Maharashtra.NCP chief Sharad Pawar has said there is no question of stitching alliance with the BJP.After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)