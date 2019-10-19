Maharashtra: Former Cong leader sends brick to UP CM, requests him to use it in Ram Temple's construction

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Former senior Congress leader Kripashankar Singh on Saturday sent a letter along with a brick to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath, requesting him to use the brick in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Speaking to media persons here, Singh exuded confidence that the Supreme Court will rule in favour of the Hindu parties in the Ayodhya dispute case, paving the way for the construction of a grand Ram Temple.



"The Supreme Court will soon announce its order in the Ayodhya case after which the construction of the Ram Temple will begin," claimed Singh.

Singh had resigned from the Congress over its stand on the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

He appealed to the Congress party leadership to support the Ram Temple construction in Ayodhya.

Singh said: "Ram Temple is not the subject of any religion. It is the subject of national interest and, for this, everyone shall come forward." (ANI)