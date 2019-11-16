Maharashtra: Governor announces financial relief to affected farmers

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 16 (ANI): Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Saturday took stock of the damage to crops caused by the unseasonal rains during October-November and announced financial relief to the affected farmers.

According to an official statement, Koshyari announced a relief of Rs 8,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for agricultural Kharif crops and Rs 18,000 per hectare up to 2 hectares for horticulture or perennial crops.



In addition, the Governor announced exemption of land revenue in the affected areas and exemption of examination fee of schools and colleges for wards of farmers who have suffered crop damage.

Koshyari has also directed the state administration to disburse relief immediately. (ANI)

