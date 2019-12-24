Maharashtra: Grand farewell to farmer as he bids adieu to farming after 60 years

Bhandara (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 24 (ANI): A farmer's family in Bhandara on Monday organised a grand farewell party for him as he bids adieu to farming after 60 years here in Mohegaon.

The family arranged a grand ceremony for Gajjanan Kale, a farmer who decided to give up farming at the age of 80.

"I started farming when I was 18-year-old. I have spent 60 years of my life in farming. It is an emotional moment for me as it is very difficult to say goodbye to something which you love the most," Gajjanan told ANI.Along with Kale, the family honoured 10 other farmers by taking out a grand procession of bike, cars and bullock cart.During the procession, which started from Kale's home to a place where the event was organised, villagers including children, women and young boys danced on various songs and drum beats joyfully.Kale's family consists of 19 members and they have a 25-acre of land for cultivation."My brother was facing difficulties while doing farming due to his old age. So, we decided that he should get retired from farming and spend time with our family. We arranged a magnificent farewell ceremony for him to make his days of farming memorable," Yashwant Kale said.Scrumptious delicacies and dessert were arranged by the Kale's family for the whole village and their relatives. (ANI)