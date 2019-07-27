Maharashtra: IAF chopper rescues 9 people stranded at rooftop in Kalyan

Kalyan (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter came as a saviour for nine people who were stranded due to flooding caused by heavy rains in Kalyan district of Maharashtra on Saturday.



In a video shared by the IAF, personnel onboard a Mi-17 helicopter was seen rescuing the people from the roof of a building in a flooded area using a ladder.

In the 92-minute video, a man is seen scaling a ladder dropped by the IAF personnel. When he reaches to the aircraft, an airman extends his hand to get him in the chopper.

All nine people were later dropped at Mumbai airport.

Heavy rainfall has wreaked havoc in several parts of Maharashtra, leaving so many people stranded in their houses. Government agencies including NDRF, Army and Air Force carried out rescue operations in many parts of the affected areas.

India Meteorological Department has predicted heavy rainfall in Raigad, Thane, Palghar and some parts of Ratnagiri during the weekend. (ANI)

