Maharashtra: IAF helicopter rescues 58 people from flood-hit Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 4 (ANI): An Indian Air Force helicopter rescued 58 people, including 16 children, stuck in floods in Khadavali area here on Sunday.

"The operation was challenging due to the bad weather but we rescued 58 citizens. We are taking care of their needs and are providing basic treatment to them," said IAF officer Subhash.



National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and local police have also been carrying out rescue and relief operations across the state after water burst into cities due to swelled up rivers and days of incessant rains.

The helicopter was deployed on request from the state government for rescue operations.

Local police also rescued several people stuck in floodwater using ropes and boats in the affected areas.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also predicted that the rain is likely to continue for the next 24 hours and decrease thereafter over Konkan and adjoining ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra. (ANI)

