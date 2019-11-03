Maharashtra: Incessant rain damage crops in Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Heavy monsoon rains in Maharashtra have resulted in huge losses for farmers in Aurangabad and in its nearby areas.

"I had grown maize in eight acres of land and more than half of the field is destroyed. To repair this and to grow the maize again will cost me more than one lakh rupees. Due to heavy monsoon, we are facing a huge loss. We have never received this heavy amount of rain," a farmer told ANI.



"The government has not done anything so we are on our own," he added.

"The crops have been damaged badly and nothing can be retrieved. The field will be fully destroyed if there is more rainfall. We have no help from the government," another farmer said.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Aurangabad is likely to receive one or two spells of rain with thunderstorms in the next week. (ANI)

