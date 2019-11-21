Maharashtra: Iranian couple arrested for cheating in Pune

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): Police have arrested an Iranian couple for allegedly cheating a medical shop owner to the tune of Rs 24,500, an official said on Thursday.

According to the Pune Crime DCP, unit 4 of crime branch arrested Mohamad Shamshabad Abulfazal (28) and his wife Reshma Ahmadi Firoz, who are residents of Iran's Tehran, on Wednesday and seized an amount Rs 24,500 from their possession.



The incident took place on the night of November 18, police said.

Police said that the couple had arrived in the country on a tourist visa and were staying at a hotel on Dhole Patil road here.

The couple was arrested from their hotel based on CCTV footage of the incident.

A case has been registered under Section 420 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the duo has been handed over to a team of Yerwada police station for further investigation in the matter. (ANI)

