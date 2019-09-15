Maharashtra: JP Nadda visits Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) working President JP Nadda on Sunday visited Swaminarayan Temple in Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Swaminarayan Temple is located in the Bhuleshwar area of Mumbai and it's one of the oldest Swaminarayan Mandir in Mumbai, being over a hundred years old.



The present Mandir has a tri - spire structure and the idols installed inside the temple are that of Laxminarayan Dev, Ghanshyam Maharaj, Hari Krishna Maharaj, Gaulokvihari and Radha. (ANI)

