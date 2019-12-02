Maharashtra: Man held for sexually exploiting minor girl

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 2 (ANI): A 35-year-old man has been arrested by police for allegedly sexually exploiting a four-year-old girl in Pardi village in Maharashtra's Nagpur city.

The accused has been identified as Jawahar Bburao Vaidya who was arrested by Maharashtra's Pardi Police on Sunday evening.

After listening to the screaming of the minor girl, some locals reportedly intervened into the matter and apprehended the accused man. The locals thrashed him before handing him over to Pardi Police.



The police have registered a case under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 354, 354 A, and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POSCO) Act. (ANI)

