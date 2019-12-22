Maharashtra: Minor raped, murdered in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 22 (ANI): A minor girl was allegedly raped and murdered in Karivali village here on Sunday, police said.

"Bhiwandi Police Station received information from Karivali village at 8:00 am today about a minor being raped and murdered there. The senior police inspector and Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) reached the spot which is 50 metres away from the victim's house, Rajkumar Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), said.



A dog squad team and a forensic team reached the spot. An investigation is underway.

"The accused will be nabbed soon," Shinde added.

As per the initial investigation, the police said that the accused person already knew the deceased minor. (ANI)

