Maharashtra: One-year-old male leopard found injured in Sangamner

Sangamner (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): A one-year-old male leopard was found injured here on Saturday. The leopard's forelegs were paralysed and it also sustained a neck injury.

The animal has been shifted to Manikdoh Leopard Rescue Centre for treatment (MLRC).

MLRC veterinarian Dr Deshmukh rushed to the spot along with Wildlife SOS team after he was contacted by the office of Deputy Conservator of Forest, Junnar.



The cause of the injury is still unknown but an attack by another leopard is being seen as a possibility. (ANI)

