Maharashtra: Police deliver summons to Fadnavis issued by local court

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): Nagpur Police has delivered to former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, summons issued by a local court in connection with the case wherein he is accused of concealing information about two criminal matters against him in election affidavit.

The summons was delivered by Nagpur (Sadar) police on Thursday, said Nagpur (Sadar) Police Inspector Mahesh Bansode.

In 2014, complainant, advocate Satish Uke, had filed criminal proceedings against Fadnavis before the JMFC court Nagpur over non-disclosure of two criminal cases against Fadnavis in election affidavit of the year 2014. Subsequently, the court had dismissed the petition in 2015.Following this, Uke approached Sessions court for revision of the case which was allowed by the Sessions court in 2016.Later Fadnavis had approached the High Court, following which in 2018, the High Court had set aside the Sessions court order and upheld the decision of JMFC court.Subsequently, the complainant approached the Supreme Court and thereafter it set aside the JMFC and High Court order and directed the trial court on October 1 to proceed with the matter from the date of the order of High Court.On November 1, a magistrate's court had restored an application seeking criminal proceedings against Fadnavis for alleged non-disclosure. Later on November 4, the court said the case would be held as a summary criminal case and issued against accused under Section 125A of Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)