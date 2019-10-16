Maharashtra: Pune Crime Branch seizes 1.54 kg brown sugar, arrests two

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 16 (ANI): Crime Branch of Pune police has arrested two accused in possession of 1.54 kg of brown sugar valued at over Rs 1 crore in the international market.



The accused have been identified as Selvam Pareshan Devender (57) and Vasanti Chinh Devender (57), both residents of Mumbai.

"During routine patrolling, a team of Crime Branch found Selvam and Vasanti standing near Chandni Chowk area of Pune city. Suspicious of their movements, police asked them a few questions but they tried to move away. Hence they were checked by the patrolling party and 1.54 kg of brown sugar was recovered from their possession which is valued at around Rs 1.6 crore in the international market," said police in a statement.

The duo has been booked under relevant Sections. Police are investigating the case further. (ANI)

