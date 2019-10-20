Maharashtra: Rs 142 crores, 975 illegal weapons seized during MCC

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 20 (ANI): Dilip Shinde, Additional Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Maharashtra has said that Rs 142 crores have been seized since the imposition of Model Code of Conduct in the state.

975 illegal weapons have also been seized, he added.

The Model Code of Conduct came into force on September 21 after the Election Commission of India announced Assembly election dates.



Campaigning in Maharashtra and Haryana for the Assembly elections 2019 concluded on Saturday. Polling in both states will be held on October 21 and the counting of votes will take place on October 24. (ANI)

