Maharashtra: Sanjay Raut meets NCP chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 24 (ANI): Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Sunday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar on Sunday evening.

"I wanted to talk to Sharad Pawar on some things. The talks will continue," he told reporters here after the meeting.Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray along with his son Aditya Thackeray and party leader Raut also met Shiv Sena MLAs at the Lalit Hotel.After a prolonged uncertainty over the government formation that lasted for nearly a month, Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday early morning took oath for the second consecutive term as the state chief minister, while Ajit Pawar was sworn-in as his deputy chief minister.NCP has removed Ajit Pawar as the leader of its legislative party, with the party chief saying that the decision of Ajit to align with the BJP was against the party line and any MLA who aligns with him is likely to face anti-defection law.The Supreme Court on Sunday issued notices to the Maharashtra government, state Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25. (ANI)