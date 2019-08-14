Maharashtra: Several trains short-originated by Central Railways

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): In the backdrop of heavy rainfall and waterlogging/landslide in Mumbai and Pune divisions of Central Railways on Wednesday announced the cancellation, diversion and short origin and termination of various trains.

The train en-route Castle Rock-Miraj has been cancelled for today.

The trains running between Kohlapur-Gondia, Kohlapur- Solapur, Kohlapur- Manuguru, Kohlapur- KSR Bengaluru, Kohlapur-Tirupati, Kohlapur-Bidar have been shortly originated for today while Kohlapur-Nagpur will be shortly originated on August 16.



Another train running between Bidar-Kohlapur route will be short terminated at Miraj Jn on August 15.

The state has been ravaged by the heavy and continuous downpour, severally affecting the transportation and crippling the normal life.

Authorities have suggested the passengers to check the departure timings of their trains before starting their journey. Railway authorities plan to normalise the services after the water recedes to below-danger level. (ANI)

