Maharashtra: Shiv Sena tries to reach out to NCP, Sanjay Raut drops a message to Ajit Pawar

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 3 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday said that Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut dropped a text message to him while he was in a meeting with the party leaders here.

"This is the first time after elections that he has contacted me. I do not know why he messaged me. His message reads 'Jai Maharashtra Saheb, I am Sanjay Raut'. I will call him in a while to know about it," said Ajit Pawar.

Shiv Sena on Sunday said that it might form the government with the support of the NCP and the Congress if the BJP did not agree to its demand of sharing the chief minister's post in Maharashtra.In an editorial in its mouthpiece -- Saamna, Shiv Sena said the BJP could not prove majority if it claims to form the government without taking it on board.NCP leader Nawab Malik also hinted at lending support to Shiv Sena in Maharashtra, saying: "It is up to the Shiv Sena to decide whether it wishes to do politics with respect or wants to face insult as it did in the past five years."The BJP and the Shiv Sena are engaged in a bitter tug-of-war over the equal distribution of Cabinet portfolios and the term of chief minister's post for 2.5 years each.As the Shiv Sena stands firm on its demand, the BJP has maintained that Devendra Fadanvis will continue to be the chief minister for the entire term.The Shiv Sena said it could claim to form the government if the BJP could not prove majority on the floor of the Assembly, as it has the second-largest number of MLAs -- 56.The current term of Maharashtra government ends on November 8.State Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar earlier said the state may head for the President's Rule if the government is not formed before November 7.The BJP has emerged as the single largest party by winning 105 seats while the Shiv Sena emerged victorious on 56 seats in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly. (ANI)