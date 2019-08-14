Maharashtra: Shripad Naik visits Western Naval Command in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Raksha Rajya Mantri (RRM) and Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH, Shripad Naik on Wednesday, visited the Indian Navy's Western Naval Command in Mumbai.

The RRM was accorded a Guard of Honour upon his arrival at the Headquarters Western Naval Command after which he interacted with Vice Admiral Ajit Kumar, the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief and other senior officers.



Naik was briefed on the role and responsibilities of the Command during the interaction.

Earlier this month, Naik flagged off an expedition team of mountaineers to Mount Elbrus in Russia.

The team is aiming to hoist the Indian national flag atop the mountain on August 15, on the occasion of the 73rd Independence Day of India.

"The expedition team of eight professionals from Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI) in Darjeeling, led by its principal GP Captain Jaikishan, plans to summit the mountain, the highest peak in European continent on August 15," an official statement said.

The team will also perform 'asanas' atop the mountain in an attempt to showcase the importance of Yoga to the international community. (ANI)

