Maharashtra: Supriya Sule meets CM, seeks separate ministry for specially-abled people

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 1 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Supriya Sule on Sunday said she has given a suggestion to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for creating a separate ministry for the welfare of specially-abled people in the state and abolishing the existing 'Maha Portal.'



Speaking to media persons, the NCP leader said: "I had come to meet Chief Minister Thackeray with two requests. I have suggested and requested the Chief Minister for a separate ministry for specially-abled in Maharashtra so that all the schemes reach them."

"Apart from this, Aditya Thackeray and I have also requested the Chief Minister to abolish 'Maha Portal' which was made by the previous government. The portal provides employment opportunities to the people. People in the state have been demanding a new portal as there were complaints of improper functioning. We have suggested, starting fresh and better portal to serve the youth," she added.

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Nawab Malik had also given a suggestion to the Maharashtra Chief Minister to build a car shed in Goregaon's RPF Parade ground, which was earlier constructed in the Aarey Colony that had led to massive protests. (ANI)