Maharashtra: Tree falls on STP of Hiranandani Meadows in Thane

Thane (Maharashtra) [India], July 27 (ANI): As heavy rains lashed Mumbai and the outskirts of the city, a huge tree fell on the Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) of Hiranandani Meadows here on Saturday.

According to the Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC) - Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), no casualties have been reported in the incident.As informed by the corporation authorities, RDMC along with a fire brigade and one rescue vehicle has reached the spot.RDMC-TMC have requested the concerned official to visit the spot and take action at the soonest.The incident occurred at the Hiranandani Meadows, opposite Gemini building in Thane, Maharashtra.In another incident, two people got injured here on Saturday morning after the metal shed of Sai Vandana building collapsed and fell on Banarashi Chawl near Amar Jyoti society in Thane, triggered by the heavy rains.Regional Disaster Management Committee (RDMC) along with a fire brigade, one emergency tender and one rescue vehicle has reached the spot.According to RDMC- Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC), the incident occurred at around 5:35 am on Saturday. The building is located behind TMT bus depot, Dawale Nagar, Lokmanya Nagar pada number 3, in Thane.As informed by the corporation authorities, major damage has been caused to the roof of four rooms in Banarashi Chawl. (ANI)