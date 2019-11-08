Maharashtra: Two policemen felicitated for saving life of polling station incharge during Assembly polls

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 8 (ANI): City collector Shivaji Jondhale felicitated two policemen for saving the life of a polling station incharge, who suffered cardiac arrest on October 21.

Collector felicitated PSI Dnyanoba Suryawanshi and Police Naik Vaibhav Girkar for saving the life of the incharge, Jayant Dhole, in Malabar hill Assembly constituency on the day of polling in Maharashtra state.



Dhole is an officer in Ses fax Department and on October 21, he was posted at a polling booth of Malabar hill Assembly constituency as the polling station in-charge.

He suffered a cardiac arrest while he was on duty. Suryawanshi and Girkar with help of other people took him to the hospital immediately. Both the policemen didn't wait for the ambulance to arrive and carried Dhole on their shoulder to the vehicle and then rushed him to JJ Hospital.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra were conducted in a single phase on October 21 and the results were announced on October 24. (ANI)