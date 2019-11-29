Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray cabinet approves Rs 20 cr for development of Raigad

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 29 (ANI): After taking oath as Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday announced that his cabinet has taken a decision to allot Rs 20 crore for the development of Raigad, the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

"I am happy to tell you all that the first decision that this cabinet has taken is to approve Rs 20 core for the development of Raigad which was the capital of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," Thackeray said here in a press conference after the cabinet meeting.Shiv Sena chief Thackeray and six others from Shiv Sena, Congress and NCP were sworn-in at the historic Shivaji Park in Mumbai on Thursday evening.Thackeray, the leader of Maha Vikas Aghadi of Sena-NCP-Congress, took oath as the 18th Chief Minister of Maharashtra who is also the first person in his family to hold the post.Ensuring good governance in the state, he said: "The tri-party alliance will work for the common people of Maharashtra. The government would try to create an environment where there would not be fear."He further assured all possible help to farmers of the state."I want to help the farmers in a way that makes them happy. It would be easier for us to know the ground reality if we have a better picture. So far farmers have not got anything but only assurances. We want to provide concrete help to farmers," the Chief Minister said."I have asked officials to provide me with complete information on state and centre schemes for farmers, in the next two days. Once I get all details, I will take a decision accordingly," he said.Being asked if the Shiv Sena has become "secular" after joining hands with Congress and NCP, he said, "Secular ka matlab kya hai? Samvidhan mein jo kuch hai woh hai (What is the meaning of secular? It is what is written in the Constitution)."Responding to former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' tweet attacking the common minimum programme (CMP) of the alliance government, Thackeray said, "It's a Cabinet for the whole of Maharashtra. If he [Devendra Fadnavis] doesn't understand, he should study."Fadnavis had criticised the CMP, saying it had no mention for the concerns of Marathwada, Vidarbha, and Northern Maharashtra. (ANI)