Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Balasaheb Thackeray at Matoshree

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday paid tribute to his father and party founder Balasaheb Thackeray at Matoshree after being named as the Chief Minister candidate of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', an alliance of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

Soon after he was elected as the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi', Thackeray said that he is ready to answer all questions raised by former chief minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as he is not "scared" of anything."I had never dreamt of leading Maharashtra . I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and others. We are giving a new direction to country by keeping faith on each other... I am ready to answer all questions raised by Devendra Fadnavis. I am not scared of anything. Lies are not part of Hindutva. When you need, you hug us and when not needed, you leave us. You tried to keep us away," Thackeray said.He added, "I accept the responsibility given by all of you. I am not alone but you all are Chief Minister with me. What has happened today is the actual democracy. Together we will wipe off the tears of farmers in the state."He further stated that the three parties - Congress, Shiv Sena and NCP - will together make the Maharashtra, which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj dreamt of.A resolution was passed at a joint meeting of the legislators of all the three parties which unanimously proposed the name of Uddhav Thackeray to lead the alliance government under the name of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. The meeting was held at Mumbai's Trident Hotel.Hours after Supreme Court ordered a floor test in the state assembly, BJP's Fadnavis announced his resignation as Maharashtra's chief minister. Earlier in the day, his deputy, NCP's Ajit Pawar also resigned from the post, just three days after he was sworn in. (ANI)