Maharashtra: We are in wait and watch mode, says Cong leader Ashok Chavan

New Delhi (India), Nov 1 (ANI): Congress leader Ashok Chavan here on Friday said the BJP has failed to keep the promise made to its allies, which leading to current political crisis in Maharashtra.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Chavan said the Congress is in 'wait and watch' position and will make a decision at the right time.



"BJP has failed to keep its promises to allies, which has led to the political crisis in Maharashtra. We are waiting and watching the situation, and will make a decision at the right time," said Chavan.

A delegation of Congress leaders from Maharashtra met senior party leader KC Venugopal here on Friday.

BJP-Shiv Sena is grappling to form government in Maharashtra as the junior ally is not ready to settle for anything less than 50:50 power-sharing arrangement.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena have been engaged in pressure politics since the assembly elections result of Maharashtra were announced on October 24.

The Shiv Sena is putting pressure on the BJP to follow 50:50 formula of power-sharing in the state but the BJP is saying that it is the single largest party, and hence the chief minister will be from its side. (ANI)

