Maharashtra: Woman tries to kill husband with help of friend, held

Vasai (Maharashtra) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): The Maharashtra Police on Thursday arrested a woman and her friend for allegedly attempting to kill the former's husband in Vasai's Manickpur area here.

The accused have been identified as Bhabhishyat Buraguhayan and Rajesh Kotiyan.

According to the police, the duo tried to kill the victim by electrifying him. When he sustained the shocks, the accused attempted to drown him in a bathtub and even beat him with a hammer and pressure cooker.



The 35-year-old is currently undergoing treatment in a local hospital.

The investigation in this regard is underway, the police said. (ANI)

