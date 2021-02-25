  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Maharashtra: 229 children found COVID-19 positive in Washim hostel

Maharashtra: 229 children found COVID-19 positive in Washim hostel

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Feb 25th, 2021, 12:54:09hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Representative image.

Washim (Maharashtra) [India] February 25 (ANI): As COVID-19 cases surge in Maharashtra, 229 school students and three staff members were found positive for the virus at a hostel in the Washim district of the state, said district authorities.

The students are mostly from Amravati (151).
A total of 327 students who reside in this hostel are mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola.
Last week 26 students were found virus-positive at the hostel after that all the students were tested.
The school premises have reportedly been declared a containment zone.
Maharashtra reported 8,807 new COVID-19 cases and 80 deaths in the last 24 hours, the state health department said on Wednesday. The state has reported a total of 21,21,119 COVID-19 cases. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features