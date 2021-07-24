Maharashtra: 26 NDRF teams engaged in rescue operation, 8 more to be airlifted

New Delhi [India], July 24 (ANI): A total of 26 National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been engaged in relief and rescue operations in Mumbai and its coastal districts as incessant rains in the state continue, causing flood and landslides at several areas and claiming lives, said NDRF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Momsen Shahedi.



The additional eight teams will be airlifted from Kolkata in West Bengal and Vadodara in Gujarat for deployment in the affected areas of Maharashtra.

"Currently, 26 NDRF teams, including one reserve team, are deployed in Maharashtra and are engaged in relief and rescue operations in flooded areas. Eight more teams are also being airlifted," Shahedi told ANI.

The officer said that four NDRF teams are being airlifted from Kolkata and four from Vadodara.

Shahedi said that the additional NDRF teams will reach Maharashtra within the next three hours.

At least 18 NDRF teams were deployed in flood-affected areas in Maharashtra till Friday afternoon and eight additional teams were rushed to assist their colleagues involved in ongoing rescue and relief work in Mumbai, Thane, Ratnagiri, Palghar, Raigad, Sahara, Sangli, Sindhudurg, Nagar and Kolhapur in consultation with the state administration.

To supplement the deployment, teams have also been put on high alert at NDRF Battalion, Pune, said the NDRF statement.

The NDRF statement further added, "Rescue and relief operations are still in progress."

A landslide occurred due to heavy rains in Maharashtra's Raigad district, reportedly claiming the lives of over 36 people.

As per the statement, one NDRF team is undertaking the rescue efforts at the site of the incident and an attempt to airlift an additional team from Kurla to undertake the rescue operations at Raigad is being made as it could not land on Friday due to bad weather conditions.

The NDRF is constantly tracking the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) weather forecast and the Central Water Commission's (CWC) report and acting accordingly, the statement said. (ANI)

