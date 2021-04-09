Maharashtra: 3 dead in fire at private hospital in Nagpur

Soon after the fire broke, at least 27 patients were shifted to other hospitals.Dr Avinash Gawande, Medical Superintendent, GMC, Nagpur said, "Three dead bodies have been brought to Government Medical College and Hospital."Speaking to reporters, a Nagpur police official said, "Around 27 patients at the 'Well Treat Multispeciality Hospital Private Limited' hospital were shifted to other hospitals. We can't comment on their health condition now. Patients have been evacuated."As per a fire official, "Fire reportedly started from AC unit of ICU at the second floor. Fire tenders rushed to the spot immediately.""As of now, the rescue operation is completed", he said.More details awaited.Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the Nagpur hospital fire."Saddened by the hospital fire in Nagpur. My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives, Praying that the injured recover at the earliest," PM Modi tweeted.Union Home Minister Amit Shah tweeted, "I am deeply saddened by the news of a fire in a hospital in Nagpur. In this hour of grief, I express my deepest condolences to the relatives of the dead and pray to the Gods to get well soon for the injured. (ANI)