Maharashtra accounts for 61% of daily Covid-19 cases

Maharashtra alone accounts for 61.8 per cent of the daily new cases with 17,864 cases. It is followed by Kerala with 1,970 while Punjab reported 1,463 new cases.

New Delhi, March 17 (IANS) India on Wednesday logged 28,903 new Covid-19 cases and 188 fatalities in the last 24 hours, with five states driving up the daily cases.

Five states - Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu - collectively account for 71.10 per cent of the new cases.

The cases increased by 4,411 from the previous day, the data shared by the Union Health Ministry showed. On Tuesday, the country had logged 24,492 cases of Covid-19.

The cumulative tally of the cases has risen to 1,14,38,734, while the death toll has reached 1,59,044 in India.

As per the Ministry's data, the active caseload in country has reached 2,34,406, rising by over 10,974 cases from previous day.

With the discharge of 17,741 patients in a day, a total of 1,10,45,284 persons have been discharged so far.

As the number of Covid-19 cases is rising across the country, the Centre has sounded a word of caution for states which are not yet seeing a surge but are at the threshold.

So far, 3,50,64,536 doses of corona vaccine have been administered in the country since the drive began on January 16 after approval for 'Covishield' and 'Covaxin'.

More than 21 lakh doses were administered on a single day on Tuesday.

--IANS

aka/rt