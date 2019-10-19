Maharashtra Assembly polls: 40,000 police personnel to be deployed in Mumbai, drones for surveillance

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 19 (ANI): Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, 40,000 police personnel will be deployed in Mumbai and drones will be used for surveillance as part of security arrangements, Mumbai Police said.

"Assembly elections are to be held in Maharashtra on October 21. In view of that, about 40,000 personnel will be deployed in Mumbai," said Mumbai Police spokesperson Pranay Ashok.



He further stated that there are 9,894 polling stations in Mumbai at 1,537 locations. Out of these, 270 polling stations have been declared critical, where security arrangements have been kept strong.

The Mumbai Police spokesperson further stated that drone will also be used and the social media team of Mumbai Police will keep a watch. Apart from this, the police will also deploy flying squards.

Besides this, 2,700 home guards, 22 companies of CAPF and 12 companies of CRPF will also be deployed in the city, Ashok said.

Moreover, in connection with the Assembly elections, action has been taken against 3,860 people under Section 107, against 1,279 people under Section 110, against 292 people under Section 109 and against 1,979 people under Section 149. (ANI)

