Maharashtra ATS seizes 129 kg of Mephedrone; 5 arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have arrested five persons and seized 129 kg of banned narcotic substance Mephedrone (MD).

On Monday, Vikroli Unit of the Maharashtra ATS received reliable information that two suspects were coming near Bhandup pumping station on Eastern Express Highway (towards Mumbai) to sell Mephedrone (MD), read a statement.

Accordingly, a successful trap was laid out. Two accused along with nine kg of Mephedrone (MD) were taken into custody. After thorough investigation, three more accused were arrested who were involved in the production and distribution of Mephedrone (MD) in Mumbai and Maharashtra.In total, 129 kg of Mephedrone (MD) was seized from the arrested five accused."One kilogram of Mephedrone (MD) costs around 40 lakh in the international market. ATS also seized Rs 1,04,94,000 in cash from the accused which they got by selling Mephedrone (MD). Hard cash and banned drugs worth Rs 52,64,94,000 were seized from the arrested accused till now," the statement read.Prima facie it is understood that arrested accused used advanced technology and high-quality chemicals to produce Mephedrone (MD) in large quantities, the statement added.The search operation is still on in factories and surrounding areas which may give further leads for investigation.Under the guidance and supervision of Deven Bharti, ADG, ATS, Maharashtra, Jayant Naiknaware, DIG, ATS, Maharashtra and Vikram Deshmane, DCP, ATS, a team comprising ACP Shripad Kale, PI Sandip Vishwasrao, PI Anil Dhole, PI Girish Bane, API Sandesh More, API Navnath Ghuge, API Jyoti Hibare, PSI Mahesh Tawade of Vikroli unit and PI Shailesh Salvi, PSI Mali from Navi Mumbai unit along with PI Bhaskar Kadam and team from Juhu Unit successfully conducted the raids. (ANI)