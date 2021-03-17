Maharashtra: ATS seizes over 5kg Mephedrone worth Rs 2.53 crore, one arrested

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): The Juhu unit of the Maharashtra Police's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday arrested a person and seized prohibited narcotic drug Mephedrone (MD) weighing 5.065 kilograms valued at Rs 2.53 crores in the international market.



As per a statement, accused Sohail Memon, a notorious criminal on record, was on his way to Lallubhai Park in Andheri (West), to sell the narcotic when he was arrested.

"On the basis of this, Police Inspector Daya Nayak and his team of officers from the ATS, Juhu Unit laid a trap at the above the mentioned spot. Memon arrived at the spot with a suspicious booking object in hand. A personal search lead to the recovery of the prohibited narcotics drug Mephedrone (MD) weighting 5.065 Kg.valued at Rs.2.53 crores in the international market," the statement informed.

A case under 8(c) r/w 22, 29 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985, has been registered against him. (ANI)

