Maharashtra becomes first state to administer over 5 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 25 (ANI): Maharashtra, which is the worst affected state in terms of coronavirus cases, has emerged as the first state in the country to administer over 5 million Covid vaccine doses.



"Maharashtra is at top of the country in the number of COVID19 vaccine doses administered. We are also the first State to cross the 5 million doses benchmark, said Dr Pradeep Vyas, Principal Secretary, Health, Maharashtra on Thursday.

The state has also administered the second dose of vaccine to 6,72,128 people, thereby reaching the cumulative vaccination figure of 50,14,774.

As a sign of relief, the cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5.31 Crore today. A total of 5,31,45,709 vaccine doses have been given.

Maharashtra ranked top with 50,14,774 doses followed by 49,94,574 vaccine doses in Rajasthan, 47,56,799 in Uttar Pradesh, 43,81,814 in Gujarat and 42,50,140 in West Bengal.

Delhi has administered 10,94,429 vaccine doses whereas Lakshadweep has only administered 6,463 doses, according to the government's data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra has reported 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, 15098 discharges, and 95 deaths on Wednesday.

India recorded 53,476 new COVID-19 cases, 26,490 recoveries, and 251 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Thursday.

According to the union health ministry, five States--Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, and Gujarat are reporting a surge in the COVID daily new cases. These states account for 77.44 pc of the new cases. (ANI)