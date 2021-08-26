Maharashtra BJP MLA accuses Anil Parab for Union Minister Rane's arrest

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 26 (ANI): Maharashtra BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Wednesday accused Maharashtra Minister Anil Parab over the brief arrest of the Union Minister Narayan Rane and demanded a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action.



The MLA also said that the state government is afraid of the Jan Ashirwad Yatra.

Speaking to media personnel here, "Anil Parab (Maharashtra Minister) is behind the arrest of Narayan Rane. We demand a CBI inquiry into the arrest and the entire procedure of action."

"Why is the Maharashtra government so scared of Jan Ashirwad Yatra that they are behaving like this?"

Union Minister Narayan Rane was arrested in Ratnagiri district, earlier on Tuesday, after FIRs were filed against him for making alleged controversial remarks against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

However, the Union Minister was later granted bail by the Magistrate Court in Mahad in Raigad district. The court has ordered Rane to present at the Ratnagiri police station for inquiry on August 31 and September 13.

He had on Monday accused Thackeray of ignorance about the year of India's independence at an event and said "I would have given a tight slap".

"On August 15, CM Thackeray forgot that how many years has it been since the independence. Under the leadership of state BJP chief, Chandrakant Patil we will write 75,000 letters and send them to CM so that he does not forget. Will CM apologise to people," Shelar added.

Union Minister Rane on Wednesday asserted that he is not afraid of anyone, and thanked BJP leaders for standing behind him after his arrest. (ANI)

