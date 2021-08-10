Maharashtra BJP warns of statewide agitation against MVA govt, demands reopening of temples

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 10 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday warned of a statewide agitation against the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government demanding the reopening of temples.



Speaking to media in Mumbai, Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, "This government is good for nothing, they don't wake up till a big push is given by the Court or public agitation."

"Mumbai local trains were open only after the agitations, so in the matter of temple reopening they are sleeping I think the temple will be open only after a big agitation," he further added.

Recently, the Maharashtra government has issued a notification for removing the various Covid restrictions. The government has also increased the time limit for the opening of shops and other outdoor activities were also eased into in districts number of Covid cases are declining.

The government also allowed local train services in Mumbai travel for fully Vaccinated citizens. (ANI)

