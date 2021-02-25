Maharashtra budget session curtailed, to begin on March 1

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 25 (ANI): The budget session of the Maharashtra Assembly has been curtailed due to a surge in COVID-19 cases and will be held from March 1 to March 10 instead of four weeks, announced the business advisory committee at its meeting.



Parliamentary Affairs Minister Anil Parab said, "The budget will be presented on March 8, as many ministers of Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government have tested positive for the virus."

Leader of Opposition and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis walked out of the advisory meeting as he said that they do not listen to the opposition. He said the opposition party has demanded that the session must be for four weeks.

"We have walked out of the meeting as this government is not keen to listen to us," Fadnavis said.

He said, " Election of Assembly speaker was not on the agenda the meeting as Nana Patole has resigned as an assembly speaker to become the state Congress president. The election of Assembly speaker is still pending." (ANI)

