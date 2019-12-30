Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar, Aaditya Thackeray, 34 others take oath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): A total of 36 leaders from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, including Ajit Pawar and Aaditya Thackeray, on Monday took oath as ministers in the Maharashtra government.

Ajit Pawar will be the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.



Besides Ajit Pawar, Nawab Malik, Anil Deshmukh, Hasan Mushrif, Rajendra Shingne, Rajesh Tope, Jitendra Awhad, and Balasaheb Patil took oath as ministers from the NCP quota.

Ashok Chavan, Congress MLAs Dilip Walse-Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Sunil Chhatrapal Kedar and KC Padavi will become part of the Maharashtra Cabinet.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office. (ANI)

