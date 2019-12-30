Maharashtra Cabinet expansion: Ajit Pawar takes oath

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Dec 30 (ANI): Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar on Monday took oath as minister in the Maharashtra government. He will be the Deputy Chief Minister of the state.

A total of 36 ministers will be inducted in Maharashtra Cabinet as part of the much-delayed expansion.

On November 28, Uddhav Thackeray took oath as Chief Minister bringing an end to weeks of political instability in the state's politics after Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress stitched a post-poll coalition as Maha Vikas Aghadi. Six other ministers -- two each from NCP, Congress, and Shiv Sena took the oath of office along with Thackeray. (ANI)



