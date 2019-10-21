Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis casts vote in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 21 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife Amruta and mother Sarita on Monday cast his vote at a polling station in Nagpur.

The Chief Minister urged people to take part in this democratic process."I appeal everyone should come out and vote. This is the time to take part in the process of democracy. People have right to choose their government and those who vote has more right to keep expectations from their government," the Chief Minister said.Elections began on 288 constituencies of Maharashtra at 7 am today and will continue till 6 pm. Counting of votes will be held on October 24.In Mumbai, 9,894 polling stations have been set up at 1,537 locations. 36 out of 288 seats come in the city of Mumbai where 334 candidates are in the fray. The city has 97.72 lakh registered voters.BJP is contesting on 164 seats, which includes candidates of smaller allies contesting on its lotus symbol, while its key ally Shiv Sena has fielded 126 candidates.On the other hand, Congress has candidates in 147 constituencies and NCP will contest 121 seats. (ANI)