Maharashtra CM announces financial assistance for artists affected by COVID-19

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh on Thursday approved a relief package for artists, folk artists, drivers of folk art troupes, its owners and producers who are affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.



According to a release issued by Chief Minister's Secretariat, Thackeray announced financial assistance of Rs 5,000 each to 56,000 artists in the state.

In a meeting between the Chief Minister and Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh today, the Chief Minister approved a one-time Covid relief package for the artists and directed them to bring a detailed proposal in this regard to the state cabinet immediately.

In this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar also had a meeting with Cultural Affairs Minister Deshmukh.

The meeting was attended by Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh, Chief Secretary Sitaram Kunte, Additional Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister Ashish Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Vikas Kharge, Maharashtra Film, Theater and Cultural Development Corporation. (ANI)

