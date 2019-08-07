Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis reviews flood situation

Mumbai (India), Aug 7 (ANI): Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis called a meeting to review the flood situation here on Wednesday. Officials from various districts joined the meeting and briefed Chief Minister about the situation and the measures that are underway.



As per the officials, 14,342 people have been evacuated so far from Kolhapur and Raigad and 53,000 from Sangli District. NDRF and SDRF teams have been deployed for rescue and relief operations.

While addressing the meeting, Fadnavis directed the officials to make alternate arrangements for food and drinking water for flood-affected people in various districts.

He also emphasised on the availability of medical facilities and asked to take special care of the children.

Ministers Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Subhash Deshmukh, Eknath Shinde, and Ramdas Kadam were also present at the meeting. (ANI)

