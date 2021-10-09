Maharashtra CM inaugurates Chipi airport

Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise Narayan Rane also attended the event.Scindia attended the event online while others were present physically in the event."This is a historic moment. Tourism will get a boost with the development of an airport here," said Uday Samant, Guardian minister of Sindhudurg district.Both, Sena and BJP's Rane have put up posters crediting themselves over the development of the airport. Raj Thackeray led Maharashtra NavNirman Sena (MNS) took a dig over the state government taunting that atleast roads should be pothole-free before the inauguration.The Konkan region is blessed with rich natural beauty, ancient temples and historical forts. With the airport coming up in the region, air connectivity to areas of North Karnataka, western Maharashtra and parts of Goa will improve. It will also boost the tourism and economic development of the region. (ANI)