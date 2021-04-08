  1. Sify.com
  4. Maharashtra CM takes second dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Apr 8th, 2021, 13:30:07hrs
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray receiving second dose of COVID-19 vaccine (Photo/ANI)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 8 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday took his second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray took his second dose of COVID-19 vaccine today," tweeted Office of Uddhav Thackeray.
He took the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on March 11.
Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi.
India, in a landmark achievement, has administered over 9 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses till now.
PM Modi flagged off the first phase of the pan-India rollout of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16. (ANI)

