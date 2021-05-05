Maharashtra CM terms SC decision to quash Maratha reservation as unfortunate, urges PM Modi to intervene

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 5 (ANI): Terming the Supreme Court's decision to strike down the Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs as unfortunate, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene in this matter and make a law to give reservations to Marathas.



"Unfortunate that Supreme Court rejected the law of reservation to Maratha community in Maharashtra. We had unanimously passed a law for the sake of life with self-respect to our Maratha community. Now SC says that Maharashtra can not make law on this, only Prime Minister and President can," the Chief Minister said.

"We urge PM Narendra Modi to intervene in this matter and make a law to give reservation to Marathas," he said.

Thackeray claimed that Sambhaji Raje has sought an appointment with the Prime Minister over the Maratha reservation, but he not been given that appointment yet.

"We will continue our legal fight to get justice for the Maratha community until it is achieved," he added.

The Supreme Court, earlier today, struck down the reservation in government jobs and educational institutions for the Maratha community brought in by the Maharashtra government in 2018, saying it exceeded the 50 per cent cap imposed earlier.

The Supreme Court in its judgment said that there was no valid ground to breach 50 per cent reservation while granting Maratha reservation. The apex court had reserved its verdict last month. (ANI)

